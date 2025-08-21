Headlines, August 21

- More Cars Return to Market Street on Tuesday (SFChron, SFStandard)
- More on BART Direct Payments (SFGate, SFChron, ITSInternational)
- BART Delays Wednesday (KRON4)
- VTA Bus Driver Slashed (SFChron)
- More on Dividing Up Space in Sunset Dunes (SFGate)
- Tenderloin's Elm Alley Opens for Kids (MissionLocal)
- Housing Planned for Strip Mall Near Hayward Park Caltrain (SFChron)
- Housing Development Near California Ave. Caltrain (PADailyPost)
- Mill Valley and Sea Level Rise (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: California Clean Mobility Plan Leaves Out the Poor (SmartCitiesDive)
- Commentary: Can Express Lanes Cure Congestion? (SJSpotlight)
