Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 21

8:45 AM PDT on August 21, 2025

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Market Street

Advocates Outraged: ‘Car-Free’ Market Street Ends on Tuesday

In yet another betrayal of the city's Vision Zero and Transit First commitments, Mayor Lurie clears Waymo, Lyft, Uber to turn Market Street back into a traffic sewer

August 21, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

Eyes on the Street: Los Angeles Gets New Concrete-Barrier-Protection on 3rd Street Bikeway

Now that's a protected bike lane!

August 21, 2025
Fire Department

Study: Fire Departments and Street Safety

The Center for Bicyclist and Pedestrian Safety and UC Berkeley's planning department research why fire departments and street safety advocates sometimes clash

August 20, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 20

August 20, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Advocates Beg DOT Sec. Duffy to Give Up Space and Fix Transit On Earth

August 19, 2025
See all posts