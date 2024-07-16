Headlines, July 16

Market Street Cycles Taken out by Driver ( SFStandard

Cable Car Shutdown ( SFExaminer

Berkeley Installs Bus Benches ( Berkeleyside

More on Oakland/Alameda Water Shuttle ( Oaklandside

More on Hydrogen Ferry ( Hoodline

BART Extension Breaks Ground ( GroundEngineering

SFStandard) Family Divided on Ethan Boyes's Killer Avoiding Jail Time ( SFChron

Driver Charged with Murdering Vacaville Cop ( KTVU

Uber Driver to Stand Trial for Slamming into Pedestrians ( EastBayTimes

S.F. Night Market Will Double in Size ( SFChron

And More Money for Freeways ( Patch

Fremont Named 'Least Stressed' City? ( KTVU

