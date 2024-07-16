Headlines, July 16

- Market Street Cycles Taken out by Driver (SFStandard)
- Cable Car Shutdown (SFExaminer)
- Berkeley Installs Bus Benches (Berkeleyside)
- More on Oakland/Alameda Water Shuttle (Oaklandside)
- More on Hydrogen Ferry (Hoodline)
- BART Extension Breaks Ground (GroundEngineering)
- Family Divided on Ethan Boyes's Killer Avoiding Jail Time (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Driver Charged with Murdering Vacaville Cop (KTVU)
- Uber Driver to Stand Trial for Slamming into Pedestrians (EastBayTimes)
- S.F. Night Market Will Double in Size (SFChron)
- And More Money for Freeways (Patch)
- Fremont Named 'Least Stressed' City? (KTVU)
