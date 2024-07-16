Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 16

8:57 AM PDT on July 16, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Market Street Cycles Taken out by Driver (SFStandard)
  • Cable Car Shutdown (SFExaminer)
  • Berkeley Installs Bus Benches (Berkeleyside)
  • More on Oakland/Alameda Water Shuttle (Oaklandside)
  • More on Hydrogen Ferry (Hoodline)
  • BART Extension Breaks Ground (GroundEngineering)
  • Family Divided on Ethan Boyes's Killer Avoiding Jail Time (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Driver Charged with Murdering Vacaville Cop (KTVU)
  • Uber Driver to Stand Trial for Slamming into Pedestrians (EastBayTimes)
  • S.F. Night Market Will Double in Size (SFChron)
  • And More Money for Freeways (Patch)
  • Fremont Named 'Least Stressed' City? (KTVU)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

West Portal

SFMTA Approves Merchant-Driven, ‘Holistic’ Plan for West Portal

SFMTA board again fails in its role to put transit, safety, and city wide interests above parochial politics

July 17, 2024
Streetsblog USAPedestrian Safety

These Are the Most Dangerous Congressional Districts for Pedestrians

July 16, 2024
West Portal

Call to Action: Demand a Safe West Portal

The San Francisco Transit Riders wants YOU to urge the SFMTA Board of Directors to approve stronger West Portal safety and transit improvements

San Francisco Transit Riders
July 15, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPedestrian Safety

Incomplete Streets Part 1: How Caltrans Shortchanges Pedestrians

July 15, 2024
