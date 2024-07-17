Headlines, July 17

Soda or Beer Can Disables Muni ( SFExaminer

Discussing/Studying a Geary Subway? ( RichmondReview

First Hydrogen Train in U.S. ( TechTimes

Stonestown Cleared to Becoming Largest Housing Development in 50 Years ( SFChron

SFStandard) More on SFMTA's Watered Down West Portal Plan ( SFChron

More on Driver Smashing into Mission Street Cycles ( KTVU

Bid Fails to Restart Pretextual Traffic Stops ( SFExaminer

Geyser Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis ( SFGate

Food Hall Coming to Presidio Tunnel Tops Park ( SFGate

California 'Needs' a Million EV Charging Stations ( LAist

Commentary: Mayor Breed, Muni Funding, and YIMBY Politics ( 48Hills

