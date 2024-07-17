Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 17

5:17 AM PDT on July 17, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Soda or Beer Can Disables Muni (SFExaminer)
  • Discussing/Studying a Geary Subway? (RichmondReview)
  • First Hydrogen Train in U.S. (TechTimes)
  • Stonestown Cleared to Becoming Largest Housing Development in 50 Years (SFChron)
  • More on SFMTA's Watered Down West Portal Plan (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • More on Driver Smashing into Mission Street Cycles (KTVU)
  • Bid Fails to Restart Pretextual Traffic Stops (SFExaminer)
  • Geyser Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFGate)
  • Food Hall Coming to Presidio Tunnel Tops Park (SFGate)
  • California 'Needs' a Million EV Charging Stations (LAist)
  • Commentary: Mayor Breed, Muni Funding, and YIMBY Politics (48Hills)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Alameda

Eyes on the Estuary: Long-Awaited Alameda/Oakland Water Shuttle Sets Sail

There's now a way to cross the moat that separates Western Alameda and Jack London Square

July 17, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Study: More Evidence That Safer Streets Help Local Business

July 17, 2024
West Portal

SFMTA Approves Merchant-Driven, ‘Holistic’ Plan for West Portal

SFMTA board again fails in its role to put transit, safety, and city wide interests above parochial politics

July 17, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Don’t Believe the Hydrogen Train Hype

July 16, 2024
