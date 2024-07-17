Headlines, July 17

- Soda or Beer Can Disables Muni (SFExaminer)
- Discussing/Studying a Geary Subway? (RichmondReview)
- First Hydrogen Train in U.S. (TechTimes)
- Stonestown Cleared to Becoming Largest Housing Development in 50 Years (SFChron)
- More on SFMTA's Watered Down West Portal Plan (SFChron, SFStandard)
- More on Driver Smashing into Mission Street Cycles (KTVU)
- Bid Fails to Restart Pretextual Traffic Stops (SFExaminer)
- Geyser Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFGate)
- Food Hall Coming to Presidio Tunnel Tops Park (SFGate)
- California 'Needs' a Million EV Charging Stations (LAist)
- Commentary: Mayor Breed, Muni Funding, and YIMBY Politics (48Hills)
