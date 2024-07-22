Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 22

8:02 AM PDT on July 22, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Bay Area Transit Tidbits (MercNews)
  • Antioch Fights to Save its Train Station (SFGate)
  • Supes to Vote on SFMTA Board Nominee (BayAreaReporter)
  • More on 17th Street Protected Bike Lane (PotreroView)
  • Next Wave of Robotaxis (SFChron)
  • More on Hydrogen Ferry (SFChron)
  • More on Drivers Freaking out About Great Highway (LocalNewsMatters)
  • More NIMBYs and Affordable Housing in the Outer Sunset (SFStandard)
  • Raves on the Embarcadero (SFStandard)
  • Roller Skating on the Roof (SFStandard)
  • Letters: Threatening Homeless Doesn't Get them off the Street (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Lake Merritt, Oakland, and the Full Urban Picture (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

