Headlines, July 22

- Bay Area Transit Tidbits (MercNews)
- Antioch Fights to Save its Train Station (SFGate)
- Supes to Vote on SFMTA Board Nominee (BayAreaReporter)
- More on 17th Street Protected Bike Lane (PotreroView)
- Next Wave of Robotaxis (SFChron)
- More on Hydrogen Ferry (SFChron)
- More on Drivers Freaking out About Great Highway (LocalNewsMatters)
- More NIMBYs and Affordable Housing in the Outer Sunset (SFStandard)
- Raves on the Embarcadero (SFStandard)
- Roller Skating on the Roof (SFStandard)
- Letters: Threatening Homeless Doesn't Get them off the Street (SFChron)
- Commentary: Lake Merritt, Oakland, and the Full Urban Picture (SFGate)
