Headlines, July 22

Bay Area Transit Tidbits ( MercNews

Antioch Fights to Save its Train Station ( SFGate

Supes to Vote on SFMTA Board Nominee ( BayAreaReporter

More on 17th Street Protected Bike Lane ( PotreroView

Next Wave of Robotaxis ( SFChron

More on Hydrogen Ferry ( SFChron

More on Drivers Freaking out About Great Highway ( LocalNewsMatters

More NIMBYs and Affordable Housing in the Outer Sunset ( SFStandard

Raves on the Embarcadero ( SFStandard

Roller Skating on the Roof ( SFStandard

Letters: Threatening Homeless Doesn't Get them off the Street ( SFChron

Commentary: Lake Merritt, Oakland, and the Full Urban Picture ( SFGate

