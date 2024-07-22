This Week: SFBAC, Board Meeting, Bike Plan

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. This committee makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the Municipal Transportation Agency, the County Transportation Authority, the San Francisco Police Department, and other City and County of San Francisco agencies. Monday/tonight, July 22, 6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, July 23, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday SFMTA Unveils its New Bike Plan. Working with communities across the city, the SFMTA is developing San Francisco’s first bike plan since 2009. Come hear about it. Wednesday, July 24, 6–8 p.m. Richmond Rec Center, 251 18th Avenue, S.F. Click for additional times and locations.
- Wednesday Carrying Things by Bike. Join this Bike East Bay seminar and learn how to carry loads on your bicycle. Wednesday, July 24, 6-8 p.m. Bike East Bay Office, 466 Water Street, Oakland
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, July 26, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Fremont/Quarry Lakes Ride. Enjoy a flat, family-friendly ride from Fremont BART to Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area and back via the Alameda Creek Trail. Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Starts at Fremont BART Station: 2000 BART Way, Fremont.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.