Headlines, July 24

San Francisco Drivers Still Harping Over Slow Streets ( ABC7

Bay Area Transit Briefs ( MassTransit

Update on BART's 'Fleet of the Future' ( Hoodline

Messed up Sidewalks Costing S.F. Millions ( SFStandard

Changes to Castro's Jane Warner Plaza ( BayAreaReporter

Startup City Delayed ( SFStandard

Why is "Affordable" Housing Project Costing $1 Million Per Unit? ( SFChron

Berkeley Considers Taller, Denser Zoning ( Berkeleyside

Waymo Sues Person for Slashing Tires ( SFStandard

Making Fun of Tesla's Cyber Truck ( SFGate

Letters: Drivers Can't Survive Without Great Highway ( SFChron

Commentary: Give Fair Housing a Chance ( Berkeleyside

