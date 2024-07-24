Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 24

8:32 AM PDT on July 24, 2024

  • San Francisco Drivers Still Harping Over Slow Streets (ABC7)
  • Bay Area Transit Briefs (MassTransit)
  • Update on BART's 'Fleet of the Future' (Hoodline)
  • Messed up Sidewalks Costing S.F. Millions (SFStandard)
  • Changes to Castro's Jane Warner Plaza (BayAreaReporter)
  • Startup City Delayed (SFStandard)
  • Why is "Affordable" Housing Project Costing $1 Million Per Unit? (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Considers Taller, Denser Zoning (Berkeleyside)
  • Waymo Sues Person for Slashing Tires (SFStandard)
  • Making Fun of Tesla's Cyber Truck (SFGate)
  • Letters: Drivers Can't Survive Without Great Highway (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Give Fair Housing a Chance (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Bike Lanes

Update: Advocates Resist Port’s Latest Effort Against Bike Safety

When port officials push Oakland planners to move bikes lanes "a few blocks over," it just proves they don't prioritize safety

July 25, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

America is Setting Micromobility Records — But That Boom Could Go Bust Without Public Funding

July 24, 2024
Great Highway

Join the Campaign Kickoff for Ocean Beach Park

Advocates release logos, FAQs, media kits, and plans for the first rally for the Ocean Beach Park campaign

July 23, 2024
See all posts