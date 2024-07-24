Headlines, July 24

- San Francisco Drivers Still Harping Over Slow Streets (ABC7)
- Bay Area Transit Briefs (MassTransit)
- Update on BART's 'Fleet of the Future' (Hoodline)
- Messed up Sidewalks Costing S.F. Millions (SFStandard)
- Changes to Castro's Jane Warner Plaza (BayAreaReporter)
- Startup City Delayed (SFStandard)
- Why is "Affordable" Housing Project Costing $1 Million Per Unit? (SFChron)
- Berkeley Considers Taller, Denser Zoning (Berkeleyside)
- Waymo Sues Person for Slashing Tires (SFStandard)
- Making Fun of Tesla's Cyber Truck (SFGate)
- Letters: Drivers Can't Survive Without Great Highway (SFChron)
- Commentary: Give Fair Housing a Chance (Berkeleyside)
