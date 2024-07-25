Headlines, July 25

- Oakland Speed Camera Locations (KRON4, CBSNews)
- District 3 Supervisors Respond to SFMTA Bike Plan (MissionLocal)
- Alameda Launches Free Bus Shuttle (AlamedaPost)
- Missing Middle Zoning Changes (Berkeleyside)
- Touring the Posey Tube (Oaklandside)
- Golden Gate Park Lake Restoration (SFGate)
- Record Temps in San Jose (SFChron)
- Oakland's Dumping Problem (SFChron)
- Drive-by Shooting from a Muni Bus (SFGate)
- E-Scooter, E-Bike Crashes on the Rise (SFExaminer)
- Where Kamala Harris Lived in S.F., Berkeley, and Oakland (SFStandard)
