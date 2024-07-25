Headlines, July 25

CBSNews) Oakland Speed Camera Locations ( KRON4

District 3 Supervisors Respond to SFMTA Bike Plan ( MissionLocal

Alameda Launches Free Bus Shuttle ( AlamedaPost

Missing Middle Zoning Changes ( Berkeleyside

Touring the Posey Tube ( Oaklandside

Golden Gate Park Lake Restoration ( SFGate

Record Temps in San Jose ( SFChron

Oakland's Dumping Problem ( SFChron

Drive-by Shooting from a Muni Bus ( SFGate

E-Scooter, E-Bike Crashes on the Rise ( SFExaminer

Where Kamala Harris Lived in S.F., Berkeley, and Oakland ( SFStandard

