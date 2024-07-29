This Week: Governance, Bike Plan, Ambassador Training

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Governance that Better Serves San Francisco. In a new report, SPUR examines governance and policies that don’t always meet the needs of the people they intend to serve. Tuesday, July 30, 9-10 a.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday SFMTA's New Bike Plan (District 2). Working with communities across the city, the SFMTA is developing San Francisco’s first bike plan since 2009. Come hear about it. Wednesday, July 31, 5-7 p.m. NEON, 1974 Union Street, S.F. Click for additional times and locations.
- Wednesday Bicycle Ambassador Training. This online training will get you up to date on what’s going on with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and teach you how to sign up new members. Wednesday, July 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bike S.F. Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, August 2, 8-9 a.m. Flywheel Coffee Roasters, 672 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Join Bike East Bay and learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards. Saturday, August 3, 1-3 p.m. Berkeley Public Library North Branch, 1170 The Alameda, Berkeley.
