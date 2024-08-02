Headlines, August 2

- Intersections Where Drivers Get the Most Tickets (SFChron)
- More on Uber/Lyft Tax for Funding Muni (KRON4)
- More on HSR at State Fair (Newsweek)
- How to Start a Bike Bus (MomentumMag)
- Cupertino to 'Upgrade' Painted Bike Lanes with More Paint (SJSpotlight)
- Walnut Creek Intros Driverless Shuttles (CBSLocal)
- Oakland Cyclist Killed by Motorist (Oaklandside)
- Driver Crashes into Pole (SFChron)
- Downtown S.F.'s Newest Draw (SFStandard)
- Castro Night Market? (BayAreaReporter)
- Commentary: Future Mobility in Santa Clara County (SJSpotlight)
