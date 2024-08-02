Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 2

8:19 AM PDT on August 2, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Intersections Where Drivers Get the Most Tickets (SFChron)
  • More on Uber/Lyft Tax for Funding Muni (KRON4)
  • More on HSR at State Fair (Newsweek)
  • How to Start a Bike Bus (MomentumMag)
  • Cupertino to 'Upgrade' Painted Bike Lanes with More Paint (SJSpotlight)
  • Walnut Creek Intros Driverless Shuttles (CBSLocal)
  • Oakland Cyclist Killed by Motorist (Oaklandside)
  • Driver Crashes into Pole (SFChron)
  • Downtown S.F.'s Newest Draw (SFStandard)
  • Castro Night Market? (BayAreaReporter)
  • Commentary: Future Mobility in Santa Clara County (SJSpotlight)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

