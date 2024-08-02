Headlines, August 2

Intersections Where Drivers Get the Most Tickets ( SFChron

More on Uber/Lyft Tax for Funding Muni ( KRON4

More on HSR at State Fair ( Newsweek

How to Start a Bike Bus ( MomentumMag

Cupertino to 'Upgrade' Painted Bike Lanes with More Paint ( SJSpotlight

Walnut Creek Intros Driverless Shuttles ( CBSLocal

Oakland Cyclist Killed by Motorist ( Oaklandside

Driver Crashes into Pole ( SFChron

Downtown S.F.'s Newest Draw ( SFStandard

Castro Night Market? ( BayAreaReporter

Commentary: Future Mobility in Santa Clara County ( SJSpotlight

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?