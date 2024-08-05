Headlines, August 5

- SFMTA Already Back Pedaling on New Bike Plan (SFStandard)
- Muni Gets Good Customer Satisfaction Rating (SFChron)
- More on Exploring a Geary Subway (RichmondReview)
- San Jose BART Extension Gets More Funding (KQED, SFStandard, KRON4)
- Overseas Cities Rapidly Expanding Subways (FastCo.)
- More on BART's New Fare Gates (SFChron)
- Free Clipper Cards for Museum Visits (ContraCostaHerald)
- More on Polk Gulch's Waning Night Life (SFStandard)
- Driver Kills Community Service Officer in San Jose (SFChron)
- Former Oakland Police Chief Crashes into Two Pedestrians (SFChron)
- American Cities to Visit Without a Car (PennyHoarder)
- Commentary: Paris Metro Wins the Gold Medal (SFChron)
