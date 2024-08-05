Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 5

8:11 AM PDT on August 5, 2024

  • SFMTA Already Back Pedaling on New Bike Plan (SFStandard)
  • Muni Gets Good Customer Satisfaction Rating (SFChron)
  • More on Exploring a Geary Subway (RichmondReview)
  • San Jose BART Extension Gets More Funding (KQED, SFStandard, KRON4)
  • Overseas Cities Rapidly Expanding Subways (FastCo.)
  • More on BART's New Fare Gates (SFChron)
  • Free Clipper Cards for Museum Visits (ContraCostaHerald)
  • More on Polk Gulch's Waning Night Life (SFStandard)
  • Driver Kills Community Service Officer in San Jose (SFChron)
  • Former Oakland Police Chief Crashes into Two Pedestrians (SFChron)
  • American Cities to Visit Without a Car (PennyHoarder)
  • Commentary: Paris Metro Wins the Gold Medal (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Events

This Week: BART Bicycles, SFMTA Board, Concord Ride

August 5, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Opinion: Asphalt Roads are Making our Heatwaves Worse and High-Speed Rail Is The Answer

August 5, 2024
Sharrows

Open Letter: Bike East Bay Urges Antioch to Prioritize Safety

Bike East Bay warned the city of Antioch that widening Lone Tree Way would cause carnage. Now that it has, they are demanding the city put safety first

August 2, 2024
See all posts