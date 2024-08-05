This Week: BART Bicycles, SFMTA Board, Concord Ride

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! BART Bicycle Advisory Task Force. This board reviews bicycle programs and works with BART to improve access. Monday/tonight, August 5, 6-8 p.m. Join via Zoom link.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board of Directors Regular Meeting. On the agenda: a staff report on San Francisco's No-Turn-on-Red proposal. Come to the meeting or join online. Tuesday, August 6, 1 p.m. Room 400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Thursday Concord: Thursday Night Ride. Join this family-friendly cruise down the Iron Horse trail and through various neighborhoods. Thursday, August 8, meet at 5:45 p.m., Pleasant Hill BART. Register on Facebook.
- Saturday Santa Clara Bluegrass Train Jam. Bluegrass, Country, Old Time, & Folk jam is free and open to intermediate and experienced stringed instrument players. Saturday, August 10, 12-3 p.m., Santa Clara Historic Train Depot, 1005 Railroad Ave., Santa Clara.
- Saturday Bike Meditation. This is for cyclists who want more presence in their life or are interested in increasing, or being introduced to, mindfulness and meditation. Saturday, August 10, 2-4 p.m. Scott Street Labyrinth, 52-98 Scott Street, S.F.
- Sunday Smart City Cycling 2: Maneuvering. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and learn the bike-handling skills needed to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. The class will be conducted in a car-free space. Preregistration required. Sunday, August 11, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
