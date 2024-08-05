Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Events

This Week: BART Bicycles, SFMTA Board, Concord Ride

8:19 AM PDT on August 5, 2024

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/tonight! BART Bicycle Advisory Task Force. This board reviews bicycle programs and works with BART to improve access. Monday/tonight, August 5, 6-8 p.m. Join via Zoom link.
  • Tuesday SFMTA Board of Directors Regular Meeting. On the agenda: a staff report on San Francisco's No-Turn-on-Red proposal. Come to the meeting or join online. Tuesday, August 6, 1 p.m. Room 400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
  • Thursday Concord: Thursday Night Ride. Join this family-friendly cruise down the Iron Horse trail and through various neighborhoods. Thursday, August 8, meet at 5:45 p.m., Pleasant Hill BART. Register on Facebook.
  • Saturday Santa Clara Bluegrass Train Jam. Bluegrass, Country, Old Time, & Folk jam is free and open to intermediate and experienced stringed instrument players. Saturday, August 10, 12-3 p.m., Santa Clara Historic Train Depot, 1005 Railroad Ave., Santa Clara.
  • Saturday Bike Meditation. This is for cyclists who want more presence in their life or are interested in increasing, or being introduced to, mindfulness and meditation. Saturday, August 10, 2-4 p.m. Scott Street Labyrinth, 52-98 Scott Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Smart City Cycling 2: Maneuvering. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and learn the bike-handling skills needed to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. The class will be conducted in a car-free space. Preregistration required. Sunday, August 11, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 5

August 5, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Opinion: Asphalt Roads are Making our Heatwaves Worse and High-Speed Rail Is The Answer

August 5, 2024
Sharrows

Open Letter: Bike East Bay Urges Antioch to Prioritize Safety

Bike East Bay warned the city of Antioch that widening Lone Tree Way would cause carnage. Now that it has, they are demanding the city put safety first

August 2, 2024
See all posts