Headlines, August 9

- First Caltrain Electric Service Starts Sunday (SFGate)
- BART Adjusts Schedules for Better Transfers (SFExaminer, MassTransit)
- BART Service Restored After Computer Issue (ABC7, SFChron, GovTech)
- More on HSR's New CEO (FresnoBee)
- AC Transit Using AI to Spot Cars Blocking Bus Stops (EastBayTimes)
- Sausalito Contract for Ferry Plaza (MarinIJ)
- WETA Seeks Battery-Electric Ferries (MarineLink)
- Peskin Wants to Keep Cars on Great Highway (MissionLocal)
- More on Great Highway Park (SFExaminer)
- A Look at Mission Rock (SFChron)
- S.F.'s Plan for Global Warming (SFExaminer)
- AIDS Charity Ride Winding Down (SFStandard)
