Headlines, August 12

- Caltrain Electric Trains Start Rolling (SFChron, SFBay, MercNews)
- Trump v. Harris and High-Speed Rail (SFChron)
- Take BART to Different Climates (SFChron)
- Increase in Blocked Sidewalk Tickets (SFChron)
- How Will District 7 Candidates Get Drivers to Drive Safely? (MissionLocal)
- SFPD Slams Woman During Jaywalking Stop (MissionLocal)
- SM County Giving Rides to People Who Can't Drive (EastBayTimes)
- Los Angeles Promises a 'Car Free' Olympics (NYTimes)
- How SPUR Would Overhaul S.F. Government (SFExaminer)
- Plan to Protect Coast (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: What San Francisco Can Learn from Detroit (SFStandard)
- Commentary: BART Crisis is Manufactured (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?