Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 12

8:28 AM PDT on August 12, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Caltrain Electric Trains Start Rolling (SFChron, SFBay, MercNews)
  • Trump v. Harris and High-Speed Rail (SFChron)
  • Take BART to Different Climates (SFChron)
  • Increase in Blocked Sidewalk Tickets (SFChron)
  • How Will District 7 Candidates Get Drivers to Drive Safely? (MissionLocal)
  • SFPD Slams Woman During Jaywalking Stop (MissionLocal)
  • SM County Giving Rides to People Who Can't Drive (EastBayTimes)
  • Los Angeles Promises a 'Car Free' Olympics (NYTimes)
  • How SPUR Would Overhaul S.F. Government (SFExaminer)
  • Plan to Protect Coast (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: What San Francisco Can Learn from Detroit (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: BART Crisis is Manufactured (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

caltrain

Caltrain Starts First Electric Service

For now, electric trains will be randomly mixed into the existing diesel schedules as the agency prepares for full service

August 12, 2024
This Week: Bike Plan, Happy Hour, Block Party

August 12, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 9

August 9, 2024
