This Week: Bike Plan, Happy Hour, Block Party

Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday SFMTA's New Bike Plan (District 6). Working with communities across the city, the SFMTA is developing San Francisco’s first bike plan since 2009. Come hear about it. Wednesday, August 14, 5-7 p.m. Salesforce Transit Center, 425 Mission St., S.F. Click for additional times and locations.
- Wednesday East Bay Car Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, or just want to hang out with fun people and have nerdy urbanist conversations, everyone is welcome. Wednesday, August 14, 5:30 p.m. Arthur Mac's, 4006 MLK Jr Way, Oakland.
- Thursday San José Urban Vibrancy Block Party. Join the Urban Vibrancy Institute for an historic district block party in Paseo de San Antonio. Thursday, August 15, 5-9 p.m. Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose.
- Friday Camera Corner – World Premiere Film Night with The Radavist. Come see Camera Corner, a feature-length documentary showcasing photographer Wende Cragg’s documentary about the genesis of mountain biking. Friday, August 16, 7:30-10 p.m. Marin Museum of Bicycling, 1966 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Fairfax.
- Saturday SFBike Team at Wine Country Climate Ride. Known as the “Paella Ride,” this Grand Fondo-style event features four route options, from 11-82 miles. It ends with a paella party. Saturday, August 17, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Kendall-Jackson Winery, 5007 Fulton Rd, Santa Rosa.
- Saturday Adult Learn to Ride. Instructors will work one on one with participants in learning the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Saturday, August 17, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
- Saturday Richmond BART to Point Pinole. Join Bike East Bay for this ride on San Pablo Bay. Saturday, August 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Meet at Richmond BART (West Side Plaza), 1700 Nevin Ave., Richmond
