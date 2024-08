Headlines, August 15

SFPD Sued After Violent 'Jaywalking' Arrest ( SFChron

Cases Dismissed Against Drunk and Reckless Drivers ( SFStandard

SFExaminer, Oaklandside) Bad Math Sinks Housing Bond ( SFStandard

Oil Refinery Tax Pulled ( EastBayTimes

Battery Electric Ferries ( WorkBoat

Gilman Interchange Project Continues ( Berkeleyside

Sidewalk Construction on San Pablo Ave. ( Berkeleyside

Guide to the Presidio ( LonelyPlanet

Caltrain's So-Ugly-They're-Awesome Sweaters are Selling Out ( NBCBayArea

Commentary: Embarcadero Plaza and Skateboarding ( SFStandard

Commentary: Don't Forget San Mateo's Contribution to Caltrain ( DailyJournal

