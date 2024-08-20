Headlines, August 20

- Caltrain's New Trains are FAST (FastCo)
- SFMTA Service Changes (SFExaminer)
- SMART E-Bike Program (MarinIJ)
- Smoke Conditions on BART (SFChron, CBSLocal, NBCBayArea)
- Oakland's Electric School Buses (Electrek)
- More on Southern Cal's Hydrogen Con Train (SFGate, MassTransit)
- Young People Less Keen to Get Driver's Licenses (EastBayTimes)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)
- Amazon Delivery Robots on Market Street (KTVU)
- Letting Minors Hail Waymos? (SFStandard)
- Letters: Don't Fund BART Until it Cleans Up (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: is S.F. Dumping its Homeless Problem on the Bayview? (SFChron)
