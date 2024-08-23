Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 23

8:38 AM PDT on August 23, 2024

  • Contract to Expand Caltrain into Downtown (RailwayGazette, ENR)
  • More on Twin Peaks Tunnel Closure (SFGate)
  • Cities that Use Ferries (TravelWaits)
  • Cruise Driverless Cars Coming to Uber Platforms (SFChron, Reuters)
  • Oakland Activists Remember Another Fallen Cyclist, Demand Safer Streets (SFChron)
  • Vigil Held for Community Service Officer Killed by Driver (KTVU)
  • Driver Kills Cyclist in Redwood City (SFChron)
  • Mount Diablo's Bike Turnouts (EastBayTimes)
  • Scooterist Attacked on Valencia one Block from Police Station (SFStandard)
  • Busing Homeless People Back and Forth (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Yosemite Traffic Nightmare (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Caltrain

Do Caltrain’s New Trains Have Enough Bike Space?

If a recent ride on a rush hour train of 'electric multiple units' is any indication, the answer to that is a big fat NO

August 23, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Don’t Forget About Non-Drivers in Rural America

August 23, 2024
Vision Zero

Commentary: The Double Standards of DOTs Epitomized in Two Oakland Crashes

Something is very wrong when your councilperson and the head of your DOT are more concerned with keeping reckless drivers safe than protecting children from getting mowed down by them

August 23, 2024
See all posts