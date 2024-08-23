Headlines, August 23

- Contract to Expand Caltrain into Downtown (RailwayGazette, ENR)
- More on Twin Peaks Tunnel Closure (SFGate)
- Cities that Use Ferries (TravelWaits)
- Cruise Driverless Cars Coming to Uber Platforms (SFChron, Reuters)
- Oakland Activists Remember Another Fallen Cyclist, Demand Safer Streets (SFChron)
- Vigil Held for Community Service Officer Killed by Driver (KTVU)
- Driver Kills Cyclist in Redwood City (SFChron)
- Mount Diablo's Bike Turnouts (EastBayTimes)
- Scooterist Attacked on Valencia one Block from Police Station (SFStandard)
- Busing Homeless People Back and Forth (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Yosemite Traffic Nightmare (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?