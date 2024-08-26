Headlines, August 26

- Getting By Without the Twin Peaks Tunnel (SFChron)
- BART Loses Power (SFChron)
- Next Steps for Regional Transit Measure (EastBayTimes)
- Residents 'Divided' on Ocean Beach Park (SFChron SFStandard)
- District 1 Candidates Talk Senior Access, Transportation (MissionLocal)
- Cyclists Claim Some Space on the Bay Bridge from Cars (SFChron)
- More on Cruise Rides Coming to Uber (GizModo)
- The Ferry Building is Thriving (SFExaminer)
- The Reinvention of Treasure Island (SFChron)
- Sunday Streets Valencia (MissionLocal)
- More on Oakland's Mayor Driving Around in a Giant SUV (SFChron)
- Commentary: Vote 'Yes' on Ocean Beach Park (SFChron)
