Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 28

8:46 AM PDT on August 28, 2024

  • New Restaurants Coming to Valencia. Must be the Bike Lane (MissionLocal)
  • West Dublin/Pleasanton BART Briefly Closed After Individual Slashes at Riders (SFGATE, EastBayTimes)
  • Uber Gets Huge Fine for Sharing Sensitive Data (EastBayTimes)
  • The Historic Fight to Ban Gas-Powered Cars (Grist)
  • S.F. is Greenest City (Timeout)
  • Towering Sculpture for Union Square? (SFChron)
  • But I saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFGate, SFChron)
  • Number of Homeless in the Bayview Going Up (SFChron)
  • Delays in Tiny Home Construction (SJSpotlight)
  • Commentary: VTA Needs to Get Practical About BART Extension (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Editor's note: We understand that some readers are having trouble unsubscribing to the newsletter/daily email. We apologize. We're aware of the error and working to fix it.

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Bill Would Finally Ding Automakers’ Safety Ratings on Huge Cars That Kill Pedestrians

August 28, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Complete Streets Bill Has Come a Long Way

August 27, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 27

August 27, 2024
