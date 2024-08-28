Headlines, August 28

- New Restaurants Coming to Valencia. Must be the Bike Lane (MissionLocal)
- West Dublin/Pleasanton BART Briefly Closed After Individual Slashes at Riders (SFGATE, EastBayTimes)
- Uber Gets Huge Fine for Sharing Sensitive Data (EastBayTimes)
- The Historic Fight to Ban Gas-Powered Cars (Grist)
- S.F. is Greenest City (Timeout)
- Towering Sculpture for Union Square? (SFChron)
- But I saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFGate, SFChron)
- Number of Homeless in the Bayview Going Up (SFChron)
- Delays in Tiny Home Construction (SJSpotlight)
- Commentary: VTA Needs to Get Practical About BART Extension (EastBayTimes)
