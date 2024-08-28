Headlines, August 28

New Restaurants Coming to Valencia. Must be the Bike Lane ( MissionLocal

EastBayTimes) West Dublin/Pleasanton BART Briefly Closed After Individual Slashes at Riders ( SFGATE

Uber Gets Huge Fine for Sharing Sensitive Data ( EastBayTimes

The Historic Fight to Ban Gas-Powered Cars ( Grist

S.F. is Greenest City ( Timeout

Towering Sculpture for Union Square? ( SFChron

SFChron) But I saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once ( SFGate

Number of Homeless in the Bayview Going Up ( SFChron

Delays in Tiny Home Construction ( SJSpotlight

Commentary: VTA Needs to Get Practical About BART Extension ( EastBayTimes

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Editor's note: We understand that some readers are having trouble unsubscribing to the newsletter/daily email. We apologize. We're aware of the error and working to fix it.