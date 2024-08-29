Headlines, August 29

- San Francisco Dems Endorse Great Highway Park (SFStandard)
- Two Muni Buses Collide (SFChron)
- More on Data Showing Bike Lanes Improve Business (theFrisc)
- Uber/Lyft Replace Sustainable Options (UCDavis)
- 'The Crossing' Pop-up Park at East Cut (SFExaminer)
- Fatality at Downtown Berkeley Station (Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)
- Waymo Wants to Expand (SFChron)
- Utility Pole Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (EastBayTimes)
- Barriers for Sex Workers, But Not for Vulnerable Road Users? (MissionLocal)
- Victorians Went for a Journey (SFChron)
- Kamala Harris's YIMBY Drive (SFChron)
- Letters: Liccardo's Subway Mess/Great Highway Park Will Inconvenience Me (SFChron)
