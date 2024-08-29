Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 29

8:19 AM PDT on August 29, 2024

  • San Francisco Dems Endorse Great Highway Park (SFStandard)
  • Two Muni Buses Collide (SFChron)
  • More on Data Showing Bike Lanes Improve Business (theFrisc)
  • Uber/Lyft Replace Sustainable Options (UCDavis)
  • 'The Crossing' Pop-up Park at East Cut (SFExaminer)
  • Fatality at Downtown Berkeley Station (Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)
  • Waymo Wants to Expand (SFChron)
  • Utility Pole Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (EastBayTimes)
  • Barriers for Sex Workers, But Not for Vulnerable Road Users? (MissionLocal)
  • Victorians Went for a Journey (SFChron)
  • Kamala Harris's YIMBY Drive (SFChron)
  • Letters: Liccardo's Subway Mess/Great Highway Park Will Inconvenience Me (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off on Monday, Sept. 2, Labor Day, returning to cover all things bikewise, transity, and safetywise on Tuesday, Sept. 3

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Philly Advocates Score Initial Win In Fight for Safer Bike Lanes

August 29, 2024
Oakland

Commentary: Let’s Talk About Woodstock the Water Shuttle V2.0

We have the funding to build on success and make a permanent water shuttle to really connect Western Alameda and downtown Oakland. We just need politicians with the bravery to cut our losses on the Posey Tube/freeway ramp widening project and move the funds over to a solution that actually works

August 29, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Bill Would Finally Ding Automakers’ Safety Ratings on Huge Cars That Kill Pedestrians

August 28, 2024
See all posts