Headlines, September 5

- Caltrain Adds Youth Fares (MercNews)
- Proposed Changes to J Church (BayAreaReporter)
- Van Ness BRT Wins Award (Hoodline)
- State Gives El Cerrito $39.1 Million for BART Adjacent Housing (EastBayTimes)
- Outgoing HSR Director Reflects (FresnoBee)
- Dangerous Drivers on Minds of Voters in Oakland's District 7 (Oaklandside)
- Reality of the 'Crackdown' on Sideshows (SFStandard)
- Things Were Looking up for Union Square (SFChron)
- More on Parked Car Near Cliff House that Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis, Came out of Nowhere (SFChron)
- Golden Gate Bridge District President Al Boro Dies (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: I Tried to Block JFK Promenade, Great Highway Park, Bus Lanes... but I'm a Safety Candidate! (RichmondReview)
