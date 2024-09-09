This Week: More Transit Month, Car Free Happy Hour, Killed by a Traffic Engineer

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday (and all through September) It's Day Two of the San Francisco Transit Riders Weekly Ride Challenge. And that's part of Transit Month, an annual celebration of the transit systems that let the Bay Area's people get around. Check out all the activities on the San Francisco Transit Riders website.
- Monday/tonight! East Bay Car Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, or just want to hang out with fun people and have nerdy urbanist conversations, everyone is welcome. Monday, September 9, 5:30 p.m. Drake’s Dealership, 2325 Broadway, Oakland.
- Tuesday Killed by a Traffic Engineer. In Killed by a Traffic Engineer, civil engineering professor Wes Marshall shines a spotlight on how little science there is behind the way that our streets are engineered, which leaves safety as an afterthought. Join SPUR for a conversation with the author. Tuesday, September 10, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Geary Boulevard Community Enhancement Meeting. SFMTA will share tree and decorative sidewalk options for Geary. You can also talk with project staff and share your opinion. Wednesday, September 11, 6 p.m. Join via Zoom link.
- Thursday Streetsblog Anniversary Party. SBSF is turning 15 this year. SBCAL is turning 10. Come join this VIP event and celebrate with the editors. Thursday, September 12, 6-8 p.m. Manny's, 3092 16th Street, S.F. Register for tickets.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling 2. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on-bike class will focus on the bike-handling skills you need to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Boulevard and Lincoln Way, S.F.
- Saturday Whistlestop Tour and Celebration via the San Joaquins Train to Antioch. The Transbay Coalition and other advocates are pushing to keep the Antioch Amtrak station open. Joint this train ride and celebration and learn more about the effort. Saturday, September 14, starting at 1:36 p.m. at Oakland's Jack London Station for the ride to Antioch, 245 2nd Street, Oakland. More details here.
