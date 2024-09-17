Headlines, September 17

- BART Completes Transbay Seismic Retrofit (SFChron, MercNews)
- More on L Taraval's Return (SFChron)
- Taking BART from the Airport (EastBayTimes)
- Mike Chen Advances Towards SFMTA Board Confirmation (BayAreaReporter)
- More on Plan to Close Antioch Train Station (EastBayTimes)
- Grants for Electric Ferries (MaritimeExecutive)
- The 400lbs Chicken 'Came out of Nowhere' (SFGate)
- San Francisco District 7 Candidates and 9th Avenue's Merchant Corridor (MissionLocal)
- Traffic Safety on the Agenda in Oakland's District 5 (Oaklandside)
- Does Salesforce Owe San Francisco Money on Transit Center Naming Rights? (SFStandard)
- Is Downtown S.F. Coming Back to Life? (SFChron)
- New Amazon Robotaxis (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?