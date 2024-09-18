Headlines, September 18

BART's New Fare Gates aren't Perfect ( SFStandard

More on Seismic Retrofit of Transbay Tunnel ( RailwayAge

Mark Farrell Vows to Replace SFMTA Director if Elected ( SFChron

'Sewage' Problem with Angel Island Ferry ( SFChron

More on Grant for Battery Electric Ferries ( SFExaminer

EastBayTimes) Berkeley Approves Terms for Ashby BART Housing ( Berkeleyside

How Candidates Will Speed Housing Construction ( MissionLocal

We're Driving More than we Did Pre-COVID ( Axios

Partial Automation Causes Drivers to Pay Less Attention ( Reuters

Teardown of Hyde Street Pier ( SFGate

Fixing Market Street's Historic Clock ( SFChron

Commentary: Endorsement for BART Director ( SFChron

