Headlines, September 18

- BART's New Fare Gates aren't Perfect (SFStandard)
- More on Seismic Retrofit of Transbay Tunnel (RailwayAge)
- Mark Farrell Vows to Replace SFMTA Director if Elected (SFChron)
- 'Sewage' Problem with Angel Island Ferry (SFChron)
- More on Grant for Battery Electric Ferries (SFExaminer)
- Berkeley Approves Terms for Ashby BART Housing (Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)
- How Candidates Will Speed Housing Construction (MissionLocal)
- We're Driving More than we Did Pre-COVID (Axios)
- Partial Automation Causes Drivers to Pay Less Attention (Reuters)
- Teardown of Hyde Street Pier (SFGate)
- Fixing Market Street's Historic Clock (SFChron)
- Commentary: Endorsement for BART Director (SFChron)
