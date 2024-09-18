Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 18

8:08 AM PDT on September 18, 2024

  • BART's New Fare Gates aren't Perfect (SFStandard)
  • More on Seismic Retrofit of Transbay Tunnel (RailwayAge)
  • Mark Farrell Vows to Replace SFMTA Director if Elected (SFChron)
  • 'Sewage' Problem with Angel Island Ferry (SFChron)
  • More on Grant for Battery Electric Ferries (SFExaminer)
  • Berkeley Approves Terms for Ashby BART Housing (Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)
  • How Candidates Will Speed Housing Construction (MissionLocal)
  • We're Driving More than we Did Pre-COVID (Axios)
  • Partial Automation Causes Drivers to Pay Less Attention (Reuters)
  • Teardown of Hyde Street Pier (SFGate)
  • Fixing Market Street's Historic Clock (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Endorsement for BART Director (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

