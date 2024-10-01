Op-ed: Mike Chen Joins SFMTA Board—But Is Change on the Horizon?

There’s a new player in the fight for safer, more sustainable streets in San Francisco: Mike Chen is the newest member of the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency Board, set to participate in his first meeting on October 1. Chen’s appointment was delayed after the supervisors’ Rules Committee, at the request of Board President Aaron Peskin, postponed voting to give him time to meet with Chinatown community stakeholders. After weeks of outreach, Chen secured the support of the Rules Committee, and the full Board of Supervisors confirmed him unanimously on September 24.

For those of us familiar with Chen’s work in urban planning and transportation advocacy, his appointment is promising. He’s been a staunch advocate for safer streets, better public transit, and a bike-friendly city. Chen also gets it. He is a frequent MUNI rider, rides around the city on his e-bike, and regularly uses bikeshare. "I am honored to serve San Francisco, to tackle hard problems, and to improve transportation for everyone,” Chen stated, following news of his confirmation.

Now, with Chen on the Board, there’s another strong voice for pushing Vision Zero forward. Eliminating traffic deaths in San Francisco has been challenging. Serious injuries and fatalities remain stubbornly high. Just this week, Walk SF announced three more pedestrian deaths—a heartbreaking reminder of how far we are from achieving these goals. We know what’s needed: fewer cars, more bike lanes, slower speeds, better intersections.

San Francisco also loves to tout its climate goals, but let's face it, this city is still very much a car-centric place. Chen’s been an advocate for shifting that balance. He’s been outspoken in support of slow streets and car-free spaces like JFK Promenade, initiatives that have drawn endless resistance from those who feel they have an unquestionable right to drive everywhere. But here’s the simple truth: we’re not going to meet our Vision Zero or climate goals without radically rethinking how people move around the city.

More bike lanes, bus-only lanes, and car-free or car-light streets—that’s the only way forward. With another safe streets advocate on the SFMTA Board, we could see the agency strengthen its efforts.

But here’s the tricky part. By the time policies reach the SFMTA Board, they’re often already watered down. Ambitious ideas get diluted during the SFMTA’s outreach process, with merchant pressure and car-first advocates shaping the conversation early on. City officials sometimes step in to appease these groups, leading to half-measures that prioritize drivers’ convenience over pedestrian and cyclist safety. While the Board has little control over what comes to them, Chen will need to stay focused on saving lives and meeting our climate goals, even as he navigates a political process that often prioritizes convenience over progress.

So what does Mike Chen’s appointment really mean for San Francisco’s future? Here’s an even trickier part. His appointment could be a pivotal moment, strengthening the agency to deliver on creating a truly safe, sustainable, and equitable transportation network.

However, with the upcoming mayoral election and Proposition D on the horizon, Chen’s time on the Board may be brief. If a new mayor is elected and if Prop D passes, it would give the mayor power to replace current board members quickly. For the sake of everyone who lives in, works in, and commutes through San Francisco, advocates are rooting for Mike, and for the Board members striving to further the city’s Vision Zero and climate action goals.