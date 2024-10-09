Headlines, October 9

Primer on Muni Funding Measure ( KTVU

More on Opposition to Muni Funding Measure ( SFExaminer

Muni Wire Breaks Again ( SFChron

BART Board Debate ( MissionLocal

Survey to Remove I-980 from Oakland ( SFGate

Gondola to Laguna Honda? ( SFChron

Driver Kills Pedestrian in the Richmond ( SFChron

Bollard Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing ( Berkeleyside ). Also, Edge of the Road Came out of Nowhere ( MarinIJ

But I saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once ( EastBayTimes

Japantown Doing Well ( SFStandard

Which Mayoral Candidate Aligns with Your Views? ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?