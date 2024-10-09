Headlines, October 9

- Primer on Muni Funding Measure (KTVU)
- More on Opposition to Muni Funding Measure (SFExaminer)
- Muni Wire Breaks Again (SFChron)
- BART Board Debate (MissionLocal)
- Survey to Remove I-980 from Oakland (SFGate)
- Gondola to Laguna Honda? (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in the Richmond (SFChron)
- Bollard Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (Berkeleyside). Also, Edge of the Road Came out of Nowhere (MarinIJ)
- But I saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (EastBayTimes)
- Japantown Doing Well (SFStandard)
- Which Mayoral Candidate Aligns with Your Views? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?