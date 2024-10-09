Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 9

8:25 AM PDT on October 9, 2024

  • Primer on Muni Funding Measure (KTVU)
  • More on Opposition to Muni Funding Measure (SFExaminer)
  • Muni Wire Breaks Again (SFChron)
  • BART Board Debate (MissionLocal)
  • Survey to Remove I-980 from Oakland (SFGate)
  • Gondola to Laguna Honda? (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in the Richmond (SFChron)
  • Bollard Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (Berkeleyside). Also, Edge of the Road Came out of Nowhere (MarinIJ)
  • But I saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (EastBayTimes)
  • Japantown Doing Well (SFStandard)
  • Which Mayoral Candidate Aligns with Your Views? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Study: How The Last Three Presidents Helped Shape Our Local Transportation Landscapes

October 9, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

How to Defeat Car Culture in America’s Deadliest City for Pedestrians

October 9, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 8

October 8, 2024
See all posts