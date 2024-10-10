Headlines, October 10

- BART Could Take Steps to Cut Cost of Transfers (KTVU)
- Caltrans Funds for Transit (MassTransit)
- VTA Picks Downtown Offices (EastBayTimes)
- Hydrogen Trains Don't Work (HydrogenInsight)
- Cities Look to Digitize Curbs (GovTech)
- Cycling and the Culture Wars (Momentum)
- Driver Kills Cyclist in Alamo (SFChron, MercNews)
- How Mayoral Candidates Plan to Meet Housing Goals (SFExaminer)
- A Fancy Town a Ferry Ride from San Francisco (SFGate)
- Skate Park on Twin Peaks? (SFGate)
- Point Richmond has a Great Park (SFChron)
- Commentary: S.F. Prop Recommendations (BayAreaReporter, SFChron)
