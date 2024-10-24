Headlines, October 24

- Bay Bridge Bike Path Pushed Back (SFChron)
- Marin's Electric Bus Plans (MarinIJ)
- More on Muni Modernizing Computer System (ArsTechnica)
- More on Regional Transit Measure (CCNews)
- Oakland Alameda Ramp Widening Project Builders Lied About Tube Closures (AlamedaPost)
- Driver Kills Student in San Jose (SFChron)
- SFMTA Installs Concrete to Deter Sex Workers, But not to Save Lives? (MissionLocal)
- S.F. Could Source Five Percent of its Power from Wind Farm (SFExaminer)
- AI Bot Helps You Vote for Mayor (SFStandard)
- Letters: Endorsement for BART Board (SFChron)
- Commentary: Robocars are no Friend of Public Transportation (Bloomberg)
