Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 24

8:29 AM PDT on October 24, 2024

  • Bay Bridge Bike Path Pushed Back (SFChron)
  • Marin's Electric Bus Plans (MarinIJ)
  • More on Muni Modernizing Computer System (ArsTechnica)
  • More on Regional Transit Measure (CCNews)
  • Oakland Alameda Ramp Widening Project Builders Lied About Tube Closures (AlamedaPost)
  • Driver Kills Student in San Jose (SFChron)
  • SFMTA Installs Concrete to Deter Sex Workers, But not to Save Lives? (MissionLocal)
  • S.F. Could Source Five Percent of its Power from Wind Farm (SFExaminer)
  • AI Bot Helps You Vote for Mayor (SFStandard)
  • Letters: Endorsement for BART Board (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Robocars are no Friend of Public Transportation (Bloomberg)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

