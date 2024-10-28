Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 28

7:51 AM PDT on October 28, 2024

  • Jeffrey Tumlin Says Nothing Can be Done to Make Street Safer (SFStandard)
  • Is Vision Zero a Failure? (KQED)
  • New Lanes Cause More Congestion (SFChron)
  • More on Delay to Bay Bridge Bike Path (SFGate)
  • More on Muni Ridership Revival (Hoodline)
  • More on SMART Train Extension Funding (CBSLocal)
  • Electrifying Harbor Bay Ferry (AlamedaPost)
  • Sidewalk, Parked Cars, and Everything Else Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (SFChron)
  • On-Demand Shuttle Service Shaping Bay Area? (SFGate)
  • California Transit Agencies Awarded Money for Projects (Trains)
  • More on Payout to BART Workers Over Vaccine Mandates (ABC7)
  • Coit Tower Stairs (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

