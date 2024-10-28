Headlines, October 28

- Jeffrey Tumlin Says Nothing Can be Done to Make Street Safer (SFStandard)
- Is Vision Zero a Failure? (KQED)
- New Lanes Cause More Congestion (SFChron)
- More on Delay to Bay Bridge Bike Path (SFGate)
- More on Muni Ridership Revival (Hoodline)
- More on SMART Train Extension Funding (CBSLocal)
- Electrifying Harbor Bay Ferry (AlamedaPost)
- Sidewalk, Parked Cars, and Everything Else Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (SFChron)
- On-Demand Shuttle Service Shaping Bay Area? (SFGate)
- California Transit Agencies Awarded Money for Projects (Trains)
- More on Payout to BART Workers Over Vaccine Mandates (ABC7)
- Coit Tower Stairs (SFChron)
