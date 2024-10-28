This Week: Clement Ave Bike Lane, Halloween Houses, Coffee Club

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Clement Ave. Cycletrack Grand Opening Celebration. Alameda’s Clement Avenue cycletrack construction is complete. Join the ribbon cutting. Tuesday, October 29, 5 p.m. Clement and Broadway, Alameda.
- Tuesday Halloween House Bike Tour. Join advocates for this casual ~8 mile bike ride to visit some of the best-dressed Halloween haunts in the Island City. 7-9 p.m. Rendezvous at Coffee Cultures, 1926 Park Street, Alameda.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, November 1, 8-9 a.m. Mercury Cafe, 201 Octavia St, S.F.
- Saturday Drop-in Bike Practice at Bessie Carmichael Middle School. People of all ages are welcome to come to practice and improve their bike skills at S.F. Bike's drop-in bike practice. Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bessie Carmichael Middle School, 824 Harrison Street, S.F.
- Saturday Adult Learn-to-Ride Class. This is a class for adults or teens who have either not yet learned how to ride a bike, or learned a long time ago but want a refresher on the basics of balancing, pedaling and steering. Saturday, November 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. El Cerrito Del Norte BART, 6400 Cutting Boulevard, El Cerrito.
- Sunday Canvass for Prop K & Prop L at Fort Mason Farmers Market. An SF Bike staff member will be there to meet you with the canvassing materials and to give a quick training. They’ll make sure everyone has a partner. Sunday, November 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Fort Mason, Marina Boulevard and Laguna Street, S.F.
