Headlines, November 15

- What's Next for the Great Highway Park? (SFStandard)
- Mayor-Elect Lurie and Muni/Streets Issues (theFrisc)
- Mayor-Elect Lurie Says He'll Walk the Streets (MissionLocal)
- More on Looming Muni Deficit/Cutbacks (CBSNews)
- Valencia Street Quieter than it Once Was (SFGate)
- Cruise Admits to Lying About Dragging Pedestrian (SFStandard, SFChron, MarinIJ)
- Caltrain Electrification is Paying Off (SFGate)
- A Look at Ten Years of BART Crime Data (EastBayTimes)
- But a Reminder that Avoiding Public Transportation Does NOT Avoid Crime (SFChron)
- And Public Transit is Just Safer (EastBayTimes1, EastBayTimes2, MissionLocal)
- Commentary: San Francisco Feels More Hopeful than it Has in Years (SFChron)
