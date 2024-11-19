Open Letter: Berkeley Needs to Add Safety Measures Whenever it Repaves

November 18, 2024

Dear Director Davis,

Walk Bike Berkeley, Telegraph For People, Cal Berkeley Democrats, and Sunrise Bay Area are deeply upset by the death of beloved Berkeley community member Ben Brown, who was hit by a motorist as he was walking across Rose Street at Josephine on November 14. Mr. Brown was on his way home from nearby King Middle School, where he had just watched his 11-year old nephew play a soccer game.

Consistent with Berkeley’s Vision Zero Action Plan, we urge the City to initiate a

rapid response to this tragic, but preventable, collision. Please rapidly add

quick-build safety features at this problem location on a high-injury street.

Quick-build features could include painted crosswalks, daylighting, striping and posts to create bulb-outs, improved lighting, and a speed cushion or table. We appreciate that the City acknowledged this pedestrian fatality in a media release and encourage this as a standard practice for any future crash for which the Fatal Accident Investigation Team is called.

A shrine for Ben Brown. Image credit Naveen Gattu

Mr. Brown was hit on the segment of Rose Street that was repaved in 2023, highlighting again a missed safety improvement opportunity. At least four people have been injured while walking or biking at this intersection in the last ten years. Neighbors have made many requests to the CIty for safety improvements. Rose is recommended as a bicycle boulevard in the City’s Bicycle Plan. Yet, bicycle boulevard treatments that would have calmed vehicle traffic were not installed when it was repaved. As a consequence, vehicle speeds increased on Rose after repaving. Similarly, in 2016, Meg Schwarzman was nearly killed while biking on Fulton Street when a motorist ran her over from behind on a segment that had been repaved the year prior without the addition of a bike lane recommended in the Bicycle Plan.

We understand that ongoing staffing challenges are a key reason why Rose and other streets did not receive safety upgrades last year and why the Vision Zero program has largely stalled. We urge you, your senior management, the City Manager, your human resources colleagues, and City Council to redouble your efforts to fully staff and support the Public Works Department - planning, engineering, and maintenance. We need excellent, empowered staff who are focused and supported in implementing the City’s transportation plans and policies. To that end, when staff and resources allow, please move forward with traffic calming-focused treatments along the Rose Street corridor.

With the passage of Measure FF, the City has an unprecedented opportunity to upgrade our streets and make them safer for everyone. Let’s seize it.

Sincerely,

Ben Gerhardstein, Liza Lutzker, Charles Siegel, Benjamin Fry, Naveen Gattu, Brandon Yung, Rebecca Mirvish, Stewart Smith, Avery Arbaugh, Marc Hedlund, Ian Meyers, John Beaulaurier, Walk Bike Berkeley

Bryce Miller

Telegraph For People

Cal Berkeley Democrats

Sunrise Bay Area

Ren Fitzgerald, Chair, City of Berkeley Transportation and Infrastructure Commission – for identification purposes only

Phyllis Orrick, Chair, Caltrans Pedestrian Advisory Committee, City of Berkeley Aging Commissioner —for identification purposes only

Walk Bike Berkeley, an all-volunteer group founded by Berkeley residents, advocates to make walking and biking in Berkeley safe, low-stress, and fun for people of all ages and abilities. We want a healthy, just, and sustainable transportation system in Berkeley.

Here's a link to Ben Brown's GoFundMe page.