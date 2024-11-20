Headlines, November 20

- Street Changes Coming to Inner Sunset (SFChron)
- More on Scrapping of Center-Running Bike Lane on Valencia (SFChron, SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
- Feds to Start Considering Pedestrians in Crash Standards? (EastBayTimes)
- Marin Pols Prepare for Return of Trump Environmental Policy (MarinIJ)
- Transit Funding and Bridge Tolls (MercNews)
- San Anselmo Recommends Street Safety Upgrades (MarinIJ)
- San Mateo/Caltrans Traffic Engineers, with the Help of a Driver, Murder Another Cyclist (MercNews, SFChron)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)
- More on Berkeley Pedestrian Killed by Driver (Berkeleyside)
- Check your Bike Fenders, Get the Rain Gear Ready (SFGate)
- Commentary: Prop. K was a Victory for the Urban Mindset (SFStandard)
