Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 20

8:41 AM PST on November 20, 2024

  • Street Changes Coming to Inner Sunset (SFChron)
  • More on Scrapping of Center-Running Bike Lane on Valencia (SFChron, SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
  • Feds to Start Considering Pedestrians in Crash Standards? (EastBayTimes)
  • Marin Pols Prepare for Return of Trump Environmental Policy (MarinIJ)
  • Transit Funding and Bridge Tolls (MercNews)
  • San Anselmo Recommends Street Safety Upgrades (MarinIJ)
  • San Mateo/Caltrans Traffic Engineers, with the Help of a Driver, Murder Another Cyclist (MercNews, SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)
  • More on Berkeley Pedestrian Killed by Driver (Berkeleyside)
  • Check your Bike Fenders, Get the Rain Gear Ready (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Prop. K was a Victory for the Urban Mindset (SFStandard)

