Headlines, November 22

More on Muni's Financial Situation ( SFStandard

Marin Transportation Planners Prepare for Trump ( MarinIJ

More on Valencia Bike Lane ( MomentumMag

Speed Cameras Will Save Lives [and Bring in Money] ( ABC7

More on Bayview-Hunter's Point Shuttle ( KQED

New Law to Streamline Rail Electrification ( RailwayGazette

More on Caltrain Ridership Increase ( Planetizen

'Slow Streets' Mural at 20th and Florida ( MissionLocal

Grant to Help Turn Great Highway into a Park ( RichmondReview

More on Bas/ Bauters Race in Alameda ( SFChron

Commuter Train to Salinas/Pajaro? ( KSBW

MarinIJ) Storms Continue: Careful out There! ( SFChron

