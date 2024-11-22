Headlines, November 22

- More on Muni's Financial Situation (SFStandard)
- Marin Transportation Planners Prepare for Trump (MarinIJ)
- More on Valencia Bike Lane (MomentumMag)
- Speed Cameras Will Save Lives [and Bring in Money] (ABC7)
- More on Bayview-Hunter's Point Shuttle (KQED)
- New Law to Streamline Rail Electrification (RailwayGazette)
- More on Caltrain Ridership Increase (Planetizen)
- 'Slow Streets' Mural at 20th and Florida (MissionLocal)
- Grant to Help Turn Great Highway into a Park (RichmondReview)
- More on Bas/Bauters Race in Alameda (SFChron)
- Commuter Train to Salinas/Pajaro? (KSBW)
- Storms Continue: Careful out There! (SFChron, MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?