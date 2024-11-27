Headlines, November 27

- Millions Stored in Inactive Clipper Cards (SFChron)
- Will Trump Endanger BART Extension (EastBayTimes)
- Hurrah! Train Info Included in Thanksgiving Travel Story (SFChron)
- Oakland's Financial Woes (SFStandard, Oaklandside)
- Bas Beats Bike-Mayor Bauters for Alameda County Supervisor (Oaklandside)
- Driver Hits Pedestrian in Richmond Crosswalk (SFGate)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Hayward, Leaves Scene, but Police Let Him Go (SFChron)
- Letters: Great Highway Park Supporters are Modern Imperialists? (SFStandard)
- Commentary: S.F.'s Car-Centric Planning is Why I'm Moving to Spain (SFGate)
- Commentary: More Bike Lanes, Less Private Car Storage at Public Expense with Great Highway Park (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Push for Greener Transportation in Marin (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Happy Thanksgiving! Streetsblog San Francisco will be back Monday. In the meantime, consider a donation to help us continue our work.