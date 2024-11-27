Headlines, November 27

Millions Stored in Inactive Clipper Cards ( SFChron

Will Trump Endanger BART Extension ( EastBayTimes

Hurrah! Train Info Included in Thanksgiving Travel Story ( SFChron

Oaklandside) Oakland's Financial Woes ( SFStandard

Bas Beats Bike-Mayor Bauters for Alameda County Supervisor ( Oaklandside

Driver Hits Pedestrian in Richmond Crosswalk ( SFGate

Driver Kills Pedestrian in Hayward, Leaves Scene, but Police Let Him Go ( SFChron

Letters: Great Highway Park Supporters are Modern Imperialists? ( SFStandard

Commentary: S.F.'s Car-Centric Planning is Why I'm Moving to Spain ( SFGate

Commentary: More Bike Lanes, Less Private Car Storage at Public Expense with Great Highway Park ( SFStandard

Commentary: Push for Greener Transportation in Marin ( MarinIJ

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Happy Thanksgiving! Streetsblog San Francisco will be back Monday. In the meantime, consider a donation to help us continue our work.