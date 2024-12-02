Headlines, December 2

- Transit 'Nerd' Fights to Save Muni (SFExaminer)
- Traveling by Bus and Train on Thanksgiving (Oaklandside)
- Emergency Funding for Golden Gate Transit (MarinIJ)
- More on Second Transbay Tube (SFGate)
- S.F. County Transportation Authority Celebrates (Hoodline)
- Prop. K Losers Spread Misinformation (SFStandard)
- More Traffic Violence Victim Blaming (SFStandard)
- More on 'Daylighting' and Other New Laws (SFChron)
- 'Outrage' After SFMTA Proposes to Alter Free Private Car Storage Slightly (ABC7)
- Drunk Driver Charged with Murder (EastBayTimes)
- VTA Brings Back Historic Trolley (SJSpotlight)
- Holiday Trains Across the Nation (Trains)
