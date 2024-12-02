Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 2

8:21 AM PST on December 2, 2024

  • Transit 'Nerd' Fights to Save Muni (SFExaminer)
  • Traveling by Bus and Train on Thanksgiving (Oaklandside)
  • Emergency Funding for Golden Gate Transit (MarinIJ)
  • More on Second Transbay Tube (SFGate)
  • S.F. County Transportation Authority Celebrates (Hoodline)
  • Prop. K Losers Spread Misinformation (SFStandard)
  • More Traffic Violence Victim Blaming (SFStandard)
  • More on 'Daylighting' and Other New Laws (SFChron)
  • 'Outrage' After SFMTA Proposes to Alter Free Private Car Storage Slightly (ABC7)
  • Drunk Driver Charged with Murder (EastBayTimes)
  • VTA Brings Back Historic Trolley (SJSpotlight)
  • Holiday Trains Across the Nation (Trains)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

