Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 4

7:58 AM PST on December 4, 2024

  • Oakland Delays Cycletrack on Lakeshore (Oaklandside)
  • More on Drivers Whinging About Losing Free Storage (NBCBayArea, SFChron)
  • S.F. Budget Cuts and Cable Cars (SFExaminer)
  • Driver Intentionally Rams Pedestrian in Mission (MissionLocal)
  • S.F.-Richmond Ferry Doubles Ridership (SFChron)
  • S.F. Not Even Close to Creating Enough Housing (SFChron)
  • Investigation of Solo Crash in Piedmont (SFGate)
  • Fairfax Man Denies DUI Charges (MarinIJ)
  • 23-Story Dorm for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • More on Bas Beating Bauters for Alameda County Seat (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Let Neighbors Install Parking Obstacles in Daylighting Zones (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Could ChatGPT Make America More Walkable?

December 4, 2024
Caltrans

Caltrans Breaks Ground on Vallejo ‘Diverging Diamond’ Deathtrap

Are engineers at the state transportation agency intentionally trying to kill cyclists, are they incompetent, or both?

December 3, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 3

December 3, 2024
