Headlines, December 4

- Oakland Delays Cycletrack on Lakeshore (Oaklandside)
- More on Drivers Whinging About Losing Free Storage (NBCBayArea, SFChron)
- S.F. Budget Cuts and Cable Cars (SFExaminer)
- Driver Intentionally Rams Pedestrian in Mission (MissionLocal)
- S.F.-Richmond Ferry Doubles Ridership (SFChron)
- S.F. Not Even Close to Creating Enough Housing (SFChron)
- Investigation of Solo Crash in Piedmont (SFGate)
- Fairfax Man Denies DUI Charges (MarinIJ)
- 23-Story Dorm for Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- More on Bas Beating Bauters for Alameda County Seat (SFChron)
- Commentary: Let Neighbors Install Parking Obstacles in Daylighting Zones (SFChron)
