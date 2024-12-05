Headlines, December 5

- How Trump Could Bring More Bad News for BART (SFChron)
- More on BART Fares Going up (Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)
- Oakland Wants to Remove Bus Shelters (Oaklandside)
- SMART Offers Free Rides in Exchange for Toy Donations (MarinIJ)
- More on San Francisco's 'Bike Plan' (TheFrisc)
- More on Effort to Recall Engardio (ABC7)
- And More Whinging on Reduction of Free Private Car Storage (CBSBayArea, Hoodline)
- And More Highway Widening! (SFGate)
- Flying Ferry? (SFGate)
- San Francisco's Holiday Markets (MissionLocal)
- Commentary: Democrats Need Real Solutions to California's Affordability Crisis (SFStandard)
