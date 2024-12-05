Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 5

7:58 AM PST on December 5, 2024

  • How Trump Could Bring More Bad News for BART (SFChron)
  • More on BART Fares Going up (Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)
  • Oakland Wants to Remove Bus Shelters (Oaklandside)
  • SMART Offers Free Rides in Exchange for Toy Donations (MarinIJ)
  • More on San Francisco's 'Bike Plan' (TheFrisc)
  • More on Effort to Recall Engardio (ABC7)
  • And More Whinging on Reduction of Free Private Car Storage (CBSBayArea, Hoodline)
  • And More Highway Widening! (SFGate)
  • Flying Ferry? (SFGate)
  • San Francisco's Holiday Markets (MissionLocal)
  • Commentary: Democrats Need Real Solutions to California's Affordability Crisis (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Vision Zero Cities

Media Critique: Vision Zero Was Achieved Years Ago, Just not Here

To continue to report that Vision Zero may or may not be achievable is a form of disinformation. The SF Standard needs to do better

December 5, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

How the 17th-Century ‘Mews’ Could Make 21st-Century Suburbs More Walkable

December 5, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 4

December 4, 2024
See all posts