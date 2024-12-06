Headlines, November 6

- Transit and the Tsunami Warnings (CBSLocal, NBCBayArea)
- The People Who Skip Paying Muni (SFStandard)
- Caltrain to Move Headquarters to Millbrae (DailyJournal)
- VTA Opts for Parochialism on Regional Transit Measure (MercNews)
- Urban Alchemy to Stay on the Streets (SFExaminer)
- In Car Dependent Cities, People who Can't Drive Depend on Van Services (EastBayTimes)
- Driver Smashes Pedestrian, Causes Severe Injuries (SFChron)
- S.F. Planning Embraces 'Anti-Displacement' Plans (MissionLocal)
- S.F. to Close Housing Site (SFChron)
- S.F.'s Broken Sirens Stayed Silent During Tsunami Warning (SFChron)
- Commentary: Transit Workers Make Holiday Travel Possible (SJSpotlight)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?