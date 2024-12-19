Headlines, December 19

- Mayor Breed Appoints Former Bloomberg Staffer to BOS (SFChron)
- Reflecting on Mayor Breed's Legacy (SFChron)
- Supervisor Melgar, Transit, and Housing in her District (MissionLocal)
- Controversy Over Bay Bridge Lights (SFGate, SFStandard)
- Grant to Improve Treasure Island Transit (SFExaminer)
- Q&A With SFMTA's Traffic Engineer (theFrisc)
- Storms Toppled Nearly 100 Trees in S.F. Parks (SFChron)
- Should a Developer be Allowed in the Presidio? (SFChron)
- Housing Development to Replace San Jose Offices (EastBayTimes)
- Could Howard Terminal Get a Stadium After All? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Main Office-to-Housing Hurdles (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: It Would be a Crime to Cut HSR (FresnoBee)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?