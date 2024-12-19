Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 19

8:16 AM PST on December 19, 2024

  • Mayor Breed Appoints Former Bloomberg Staffer to BOS (SFChron)
  • Reflecting on Mayor Breed's Legacy (SFChron)
  • Supervisor Melgar, Transit, and Housing in her District (MissionLocal)
  • Controversy Over Bay Bridge Lights (SFGate, SFStandard)
  • Grant to Improve Treasure Island Transit (SFExaminer)
  • Q&A With SFMTA's Traffic Engineer (theFrisc)
  • Storms Toppled Nearly 100 Trees in S.F. Parks (SFChron)
  • Should a Developer be Allowed in the Presidio? (SFChron)
  • Housing Development to Replace San Jose Offices (EastBayTimes)
  • Could Howard Terminal Get a Stadium After All? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Main Office-to-Housing Hurdles (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: It Would be a Crime to Cut HSR (FresnoBee)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

