Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 24

8:40 AM PST on January 24, 2025

  • More on "Suspicious" Red Curbs (SFGate, SFChron, SFStandard)
  • More on Muni and BART's Financial Woes (SFStandard)
  • More on Redwood City Ferry Project (MercNews)
  • ICE Agent on Muni Likely a Rumor (KRON4, SFStandard)
  • Usual Suspects Try to Disguise HSR-Killing Bill as Fire Prevention (SacBee)
  • Waymo's Lobbying Spree (SFExaminer)
  • More on Sunday's Multi-Car Fatal Car Crash (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Cyclist in Walnut Creek (EastBayTimes)
  • Redwood City Reckless Driver Gets Wrist Slap for Killing Two People (DailyJournal)
  • Will Trump Worsen Housing Crisis? (SFChron)
  • Federal Budget Cuts for Presidio (SFChron)

Protected Bike Lanes

Study: People Protected Bike Lanes Made a Difference

A new study by an NYU researcher shows that a type of protest invented in San Francisco has helped get protected bike lanes constructed in North America and beyond

January 24, 2025
Alameda

Alameda’s Central Ave Project Depends on Paint and Prayers for Bike Safety

After a decade of advocacy, a bike lane will start construction on Central Avenue on Monday. But most of it will be unprotected

January 24, 2025
Vision Zero

Commentary: It Shouldn’t be Possible to Go 100 MPH in a Car

Tesla, other car makers, Newsom, the staff at SFMTA, former mayors and other politicians, collectively owe Luu an answer as to why her boyfriend's death was necessary

January 23, 2025
