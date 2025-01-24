Headlines, January 24

- More on "Suspicious" Red Curbs (SFGate, SFChron, SFStandard)
- More on Muni and BART's Financial Woes (SFStandard)
- More on Redwood City Ferry Project (MercNews)
- ICE Agent on Muni Likely a Rumor (KRON4, SFStandard)
- Usual Suspects Try to Disguise HSR-Killing Bill as Fire Prevention (SacBee)
- Waymo's Lobbying Spree (SFExaminer)
- More on Sunday's Multi-Car Fatal Car Crash (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Cyclist in Walnut Creek (EastBayTimes)
- Redwood City Reckless Driver Gets Wrist Slap for Killing Two People (DailyJournal)
- Will Trump Worsen Housing Crisis? (SFChron)
- Federal Budget Cuts for Presidio (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?