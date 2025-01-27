Headlines, January 27

- Bay Area Transit Braces for Trump Funding Cuts (SFExaminer)
- And More on Muni Funding (KRON4)
- Marin Transit Approves Dispatching Upgrade (MarinIJ)
- Drivers Whine About Tickets for Parking in Daylighting Zone (SFChron)
- More on Whiny Drivers and Kirkham Neckdown (SFChron)
- Costs of Painting Curbs Red in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Car Free Palo Alto Street Plans (PaloAltoOnline)
- Lower Nob Hill Wants a Park (SFChron)
- Jeff Tumlin Exit Interview (Governing)
- More on Rumor about ICE on Muni (SFStandard)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Vallejo (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?