Headlines, January 30

- More on Valencia Bike-Lane Change Finally Ready to Go (KQED)
- Problems with Battery-Electric Buses (EastBayTimes)
- Trump's Plans to Repeal Fuel Economy Rules (SFChron)
- More on New USDOT Sec (USAToday)
- Traffic Changes for the Castro? (BayAreaReporter)
- The Moscone Center-Union Square Walking Experience (SFExaminer)
- Safe Streets and Other Issues Discussed with District 11's New Supe (MissionLocal)
- Tiburon Still Talking About Widening Roads in 'Traffic Study' (MarinIJ)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)
- First Friday's Return to Oakland (SFChron)
- Bikes for Children of Incarcerated Parents (SanQuentinNews)
- Letters: Telling Drivers Speed Cameras Locations is Bad (SFChron)
