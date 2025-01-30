Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 30

8:39 AM PST on January 30, 2025

  • More on Valencia Bike-Lane Change Finally Ready to Go (KQED)
  • Problems with Battery-Electric Buses (EastBayTimes)
  • Trump's Plans to Repeal Fuel Economy Rules (SFChron)
  • More on New USDOT Sec (USAToday)
  • Traffic Changes for the Castro? (BayAreaReporter)
  • The Moscone Center-Union Square Walking Experience (SFExaminer)
  • Safe Streets and Other Issues Discussed with District 11's New Supe (MissionLocal)
  • Tiburon Still Talking About Widening Roads in 'Traffic Study' (MarinIJ)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (SFChron)
  • First Friday's Return to Oakland (SFChron)
  • Bikes for Children of Incarcerated Parents (SanQuentinNews)
  • Letters: Telling Drivers Speed Cameras Locations is Bad (SFChron)

