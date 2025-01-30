Headlines, January 30

More on Valencia Bike-Lane Change Finally Ready to Go ( KQED

Problems with Battery-Electric Buses ( EastBayTimes

Trump's Plans to Repeal Fuel Economy Rules ( SFChron

More on New USDOT Sec ( USAToday

Traffic Changes for the Castro? ( BayAreaReporter

The Moscone Center-Union Square Walking Experience ( SFExaminer

Safe Streets and Other Issues Discussed with District 11's New Supe ( MissionLocal

Tiburon Still Talking About Widening Roads in 'Traffic Study' ( MarinIJ

Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose ( SFChron

First Friday's Return to Oakland ( SFChron

Bikes for Children of Incarcerated Parents ( SanQuentinNews

Letters: Telling Drivers Speed Cameras Locations is Bad ( SFChron

