Headlines, February 4

- Plan to Make California Street Cable Cars Stops Pretty (SFExaminer)
- More on SFMTA's Proposed Parking Changes (NBCBayArea)
- More on HSR Ready to Lay Track (GovTech)
- San Mateo Objects to Electric Train Horns (SMDailyJournal)
- $1 Billion for State Transportation Infrastructure (TranspoToday)
- The Various Street Cameras of San Francisco (SFGate)
- Why EVs are Dangerous (EastBayTimes)
- Dogpatch's Esprit Park to Reopen (SFChron)
- How the Richmond Became S.F.'s Other Chinatown (SFExaminer)
- District 7's Participatory Budget (MissionLocal)
- Touchless Car Wash on Divis May Finally Get Developed (SFStandard)
- Saving Fillmore Safeway (SFExaminer)
