Headlines, August 26

- Waymo/Uber/Lyft Begin Picking up Passengers on Market Street (KRON4)
- BART vs. VTA and San Jose Extension (MercNews)
- Lawmakers Push for HSR Funding (SFGate)
- More in Philly's Transit Disaster and a Warning to the Bay Area (ABC7)
- AC Transit Driver Attacked Outside Richmond BART (CBSLocal, EastBayTimes)
- Trump Wants to Send Troops to Oakland, S.F, but Not Memphis? (SFChron)
- Patrol Car Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFChron)
- More on CEQA Reform (Oaklandside)
- We Close the Bay Bridge for this BS But we Can't Get a Bike Lane? (SFChron)
- Commentary: To Walk Across the Golden Gate Bridge (SFChron)
- Commentary: How Not to be that A-Hole Driver (SFChron)
