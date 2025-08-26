Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 26

8:23 AM PDT on August 26, 2025

  • Waymo/Uber/Lyft Begin Picking up Passengers on Market Street (KRON4)
  • BART vs. VTA and San Jose Extension (MercNews)
  • Lawmakers Push for HSR Funding (SFGate)
  • More in Philly's Transit Disaster and a Warning to the Bay Area (ABC7)
  • AC Transit Driver Attacked Outside Richmond BART (CBSLocal, EastBayTimes)
  • Trump Wants to Send Troops to Oakland, S.F, but Not Memphis? (SFChron)
  • Patrol Car Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFChron)
  • More on CEQA Reform (Oaklandside)
  • We Close the Bay Bridge for this BS But we Can't Get a Bike Lane? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: To Walk Across the Golden Gate Bridge (SFChron)
  • Commentary: How Not to be that A-Hole Driver (SFChron)

Market Street

Call to Action: Protest Mayor Lurie’s Drive to Turn Market Street Back into a Traffic Sewer

Advocates aren't letting Market Street go down without a fight

August 26, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Politics Heat Up Around SB79 – Dems Support, Los Angeles Opposes

August 25, 2025
Burlingame

Burlingame Mourns a Little Boy Lost to Traffic Violence

"We would like to unite the community and improve pedestrian safety here in California," said Ming Fang, the boy's father

August 25, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 25

August 25, 2025
Events

This Week: Bicycle Advisory, Police Stops, Bay Wheels

August 25, 2025
Promoted ArchivesPromoted

STREETSBLOG ABROAD: We’ll Never Have Paris … Unless We Start Rebuilding Our City Like The French Did

August 24, 2025
