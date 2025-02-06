Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 6

7:58 AM PST on February 6, 2025

  • SFMTA Board Resists Service Cuts (KQED)
  • Neighborhoods Push Back Against Muni Cuts (SFExaminer)
  • Can SFMTA Save itself with Real Estate? (SFChron)
  • More on NYC Congestion Pricing Success (FastCo)
  • More on Trump and HSR (KTLA)
  • More Delays for HSR? (Trains)
  • More on Removal of Valencia Center-Running Bike Lane (SFChron)
  • San Mateo to Remove Bike Lanes (DailyJournal)
  • Advocates Fight for Improvement to San Rafael Roundabout Project (MarinIJ)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in Berkeley (SFGate, MercNews, Berkeleyside)
  • Hayward Police Seek Hit & Run Driver (SFChron)
  • Letters: No, Engardio Recall Campaign is Only About Prop. K (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

SFMTA

Advocates Push Back Against Pending Muni Service Cuts

Nobody's buying that cuts, cuts, or cuts are the only options for Muni

February 6, 2025
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

Commentary: It’s Time for Newsom to Bring it Home on High Speed Rail

Oil-funded, Trumpian Republicans long-ago decided to turn California's HSR project into a political football. If they want to play games, then it's long past time for California Democrats to stop jerking around and play to win

February 6, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

This City Is Turning Bikes into Data-Collection Devices to Support More Bike Lanes

February 6, 2025
