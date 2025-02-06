Headlines, February 6

- SFMTA Board Resists Service Cuts (KQED)
- Neighborhoods Push Back Against Muni Cuts (SFExaminer)
- Can SFMTA Save itself with Real Estate? (SFChron)
- More on NYC Congestion Pricing Success (FastCo)
- More on Trump and HSR (KTLA)
- More Delays for HSR? (Trains)
- More on Removal of Valencia Center-Running Bike Lane (SFChron)
- San Mateo to Remove Bike Lanes (DailyJournal)
- Advocates Fight for Improvement to San Rafael Roundabout Project (MarinIJ)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in Berkeley (SFGate, MercNews, Berkeleyside)
- Hayward Police Seek Hit & Run Driver (SFChron)
- Letters: No, Engardio Recall Campaign is Only About Prop. K (SFChron)
