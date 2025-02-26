Headlines, February 26

- Profile of SFMTA's New Director (SFChron)
- More on Central Subway Closure (SFChron)
- More on Poll Indicating Support for Transit (CCHerald)
- Major BART Delays Tuesday After Person Falls on Tracks (SFGate, SFStandard)
- Trump Targets Blue State Priorities (NYTimes)
- Californians Keep Protesting Trump Officials (SFGate)
- Mayor Lurie Orders City Workers Back to the Office (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (ABC7)
- Car Theft Suspect Arrested on the Bus (SFGate)
- Madman Takes Two Days to Travel from Oakland to LA (Jalopnik)
- Letters: Benefits of Getting Rid of Free Parking in GG Park (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
