Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 26

8:06 AM PST on February 26, 2025

  • Profile of SFMTA's New Director (SFChron)
  • More on Central Subway Closure (SFChron)
  • More on Poll Indicating Support for Transit (CCHerald)
  • Major BART Delays Tuesday After Person Falls on Tracks (SFGate, SFStandard)
  • Trump Targets Blue State Priorities (NYTimes)
  • Californians Keep Protesting Trump Officials (SFGate)
  • Mayor Lurie Orders City Workers Back to the Office (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (ABC7)
  • Car Theft Suspect Arrested on the Bus (SFGate)
  • Madman Takes Two Days to Travel from Oakland to LA (Jalopnik)
  • Letters: Benefits of Getting Rid of Free Parking in GG Park (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Caltrain

Commentary: Remember the Last Time Trump Tried to Stop the Train?

A reminder that we've seen Trump's anti-rail playbook before. The train won.

February 26, 2025
Streetsblog USAPedestrian Safety

What Do We Really Know About Drivers Who Kill Pedestrians?

February 25, 2025
Transportation Funding

Putting Together the Funding Puzzle for Transit

Seamless Bay Area reviews the budget picture for transit in the Bay Area--and asks for your help in supporting it

Adina Levin
February 25, 2025
