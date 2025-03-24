This Week: Bicycle Advisory, Volunteer Night, Repair Clinic

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The BAC works to make bicycling safer and more accessible to all. Monday/tonight, March 24, 6:30-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Bike East Bay Volunteer Night. Tackle large scale projects while socializing with fellow Bike East Bay members and supporters. Snacks will be provided. Tuesday, March 25, 6-8 p.m. Bike East Bay Office, 466 Water Street, Oakland.
- Wednesday Bike Fix Repair Clinic. Does your bike have a flat tire? Does something feel wrong with your bike? Bring it in and the Oakland Library Bike Fix team will help fix it. They do minor repairs and provide tools and some supplies. Wednesday, March 26, 2:30-5 p.m. Oakland MLK Branch Library, 6833 International Boulevard, Oakland.
- Thursday Northeastern University Oakland Walking Tour. Join SPUR for a walking tour of Northeastern University Oakland, which merged with Mills College in 2022. Thursday, March 27, 12-1 p.m. Lisser Hall Lobby, 5000 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, March 28, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.