Advocates, buoyed by the success of car-free JFK and car-free Great Highway, have formed a new group called "Friends of Sunset Boulevard Park." The group hopes to turn yet another car thoroughfare into community space. From their AI-generated statement:

Imagine Sunset Boulevard in San Francisco transformed into a lush, car-free park—a green oasis stretching from Lake Merced to Golden Gate Park. Instead of speeding cars, you’d have wide pedestrian and bike paths lined with native trees and gardens. Joggers, families, and cyclists could enjoy the space without traffic noise, and new picnic areas and play zones could pop up along the way. The wide medians could be turned into community gardens, art installations, or even small wetlands to support local wildlife. Seasonal events like farmers' markets, outdoor concerts, or yoga sessions could bring the community together. And with the ocean breeze rolling in, it would be a perfect escape within the city.

The newly formed organization, headed up by Sunset District resident Lucas Luthor, added that they figure since San Francisco's MAGA contingent are still protesting Great Highway Park, advocates may as well turn Sunset into a park too. "I mean, Sunset is less than a mile from Great Highway Park and parallels it, but these drivers can't seem to find it anyway, so obviously it's not much use as a highway," quipped Luthor.

Sunset Blvd., currently. Why not make this a park? Image: Google maps

"I mean, we're on a roll, right? We may as well make it into a park too," he added.

Meanwhile, Streetsblog asked the group currently working to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio over Prop. K, the voter-approved measure to turn Great Highway into a park, why they don't drive on Sunset Boulevard. Their response was "what's that?" Separately, they announced that they have started another recall campaign. This time, they intend to recall everyone. Streetsblog asked if "everyone" meant other supervisors for the west side, state lawmakers, the governor, or if that included private citizens.

They sent the following response:

Luthor and his group, meanwhile, said after Sunset Boulevard they will look at turning 19th Avenue into a park.

"We're moving east, street by street," he added. "Everything will be a park," he said, before laughing maniacally.

Apparently, AI can't spell.

SFMTA, meanwhile, has started a traffic study on converting Sunset Boulevard into a park. They expect to have a presentation ready sometime before the sun inflates into a red giant and consumes the earth, after which they will set dates for public comment.

*A reminder that it is April 1 today.