Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 3

8:03 AM PDT on April 3, 2025

Sausalito

On the Sausalito City Council and the Bridgeway Safety Project

The Marin County Bicycle Coalition responds to Saturday's fiasco at City Hall... and discusses next steps for Bridgeway

The Marin County Bicycle Coalition
April 3, 2025
Panhandle

Oak Street Protected Bike Lane Approved. Questions Remain About Section in Panhandle Park

Overall project is welcome. But SFMTA has cyclists cutting into the Panhandle Park to make more room for turning cars

April 3, 2025
